No time to rewatch The Witcher before season 4 hits Netflix? The streaming service saves the day with beautifully illustrated recap

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix in less than 24 hours, so unless you've booked the day off work, there's literally no way of rewatching the previous three chapters before episode 1 drops. If you're in need of a memory jog, though, the streamer has come to the rescue with a beautifully illustrated recap.

Posted across the social media channels, the video features artwork from Rachel Tyler, and quickly explains what The Witcher is all about. "Everyone on the Continent is out to get Ciri," the voiceover notes, as the creator continually zooms out to reveal fresh scenes. The narrator then lists all the characters searching for the princess, from Emhyr to King Vizimir.

It then recalls how Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Ciri cross paths – and name-drops all those who've turned out to be friend or foe along the way. Spoiler: there's a lot of double-crossing and death crammed into the 2-minute promo. Check it out below...

Everything you need to remember about The Witcher before Season 4 drops on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/TdsbUFji0xOctober 28, 2025

With Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey returning as Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, The Witcher season 4 is set to welcome a whole bunch of fresh faces, including Laurence Fishburne's Regis, Sharlto Copley's Leo Bonhart and James Purefoy's Stefan Skellen. It'll consist of eight episodes.

Liam Hemsworth takes over from Henry Cavill as the titular character, following the latter's departure from the show in 2022. "We knew we wanted to find someone who would be able to bring the gruffness that we know from Geralt, but to be able to bring this undercurrent of a man who's lost a lot of things," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told GamesRadar+ of the recasting. "Liam does such a beautiful job of walking that line of being able to be emotional without being weak; to be vulnerable, without being fully exposed all the time."

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix on October 30. Check out exactly when you can start your binge with our The Witcher season 4 release schedule, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming now.