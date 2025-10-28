Ciri actor Freya Allan says The Witcher season 4 has "some of her favorite Ciri storylines" so she dived back into the books to do them justice

News
By published

Exclusive: Freya Allan relied on The Witcher books "more than ever" in season 4

The Witcher season 4 Ciri
(Image credit: Netflix)

Fittingly for a character directly tied to The Law of Surprise, Ciri's journey so far in The Witcher has been filled with plenty of shock moments.

From the first season's forest reunion with Geralt, to training at Kaer Morhen and, now, split from her found family and under the protection of a new one – the urchin-like Rats – Ciri has to fight to survive in a Continent where she's swiftly becoming the centre of attention and the key to political supremacy.

"More than ever, I relied on the source material a lot. I pulled a lot from that. It was really important for me to honor that, and I really had fans in my mind a lot of the time… I really wanted to make sure I knew every nook and cranny of Ciri's story in the books."

"We wouldn't have seen that from Freya in season one… I think that's probably the best thing to see – a young woman finding her voice and finding that power in this role and in this environment."

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.