House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal is teasing something very cool for fans of George R. R. Martin's novels for the show's upcoming third season.

"We have some very specific things we have to build, and one of them is a very in-world thing that we’ve heard a lot about over from the text of the books, but we haven’t really ever seen on screen in a specific way," Condal said via Comicbook.

"It’s a smaller detail, it’s not a big thing, but I just thought it was cool. It’s one of those things where you just have to go read all the little snippets that are in the books and you try to put the thing together, take all the information you have and then connect dots as best you can and then fill in the rest. So excited to see that come along, it’s a fun one."

Martin previously voiced his disapproval of the second season in a now-deleted blog post, where his main concern was the show deviating much too far from the novels. The show was greenlit for a third and fourth season, and will subsequently end on the fourth according to Condal.

Season 2 currently holds an 83% critics rating and a 73% audience score. Before season 3, though, there's another Game of Thrones spin-off on the way – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which wrapped filming last year and is slated for release later this year.

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Max. House of the Dragon season 3 is coming sometime in 2026.