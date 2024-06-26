Harry Potter TV show gets a wand-erful creative duo – including a director on The Last of Us and Succession

The Harry Potter TV show has conjured up a creative dream team as it names its showrunner and director.

Francesca Gardiner, who was in the writers’ room for Succession’s awards-laden final season, has been named as showrunner.

Mark Mylod will helm 'multiple episodes' of the series. His directing credits also include Succession, as well as The Last of Us season 2.

The Harry Potter show will be a reboot of the series, likely featuring the same trials, tribulations, and Triwizard tournaments featured so prominently in J.K. Rowling’s book series and the eight-film saga.

Upon its unveiling last year, a statement teased what to expect from the HBO show, one that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav promised would launch a "decade of new stories."

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," it read.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The Harry Potter TV show is expected to air in 2026.