Harry Potter TV show gets a wand-erful creative duo – including a director on The Last of Us and Succession
The Harry Potter TV show gets its showrunner and director
The Harry Potter TV show has conjured up a creative dream team as it names its showrunner and director.
Francesca Gardiner, who was in the writers’ room for Succession’s awards-laden final season, has been named as showrunner.
Mark Mylod will helm 'multiple episodes' of the series. His directing credits also include Succession, as well as The Last of Us season 2.
The Harry Potter show will be a reboot of the series, likely featuring the same trials, tribulations, and Triwizard tournaments featured so prominently in J.K. Rowling’s book series and the eight-film saga.
Upon its unveiling last year, a statement teased what to expect from the HBO show, one that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav promised would launch a "decade of new stories."
"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," it read.
"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
The Harry Potter TV show is expected to air in 2026.
The upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, on which J.K. Rowling is an executive producer, has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the author’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch, and you can read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy in our explainer.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.