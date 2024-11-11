George R.R. Martin teases secret meeting with Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams: "Do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun"

George R.R. Martin has revealed that he met with Arya Stark actor Maisie Williams about a new project during a recent trip to London – but he won't reveal what the meeting was about.

"We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it," Martin wrote on his blog . "But it could be so much fun."

Could this mean an Arya spin-off series is on the way? Despite several spin-offs being developed since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, this would be the first time we'd return to the characters and timeline in the original show.

A spin-off about Arya's brother Jon Snow was in the works at one point, with Kit Harington set to return, but it's since been canceled. Of course, this project may be something else entirely, but it seems like there's certainly scope to explore Arya's fate after she eliminated the Night King in season 8.

Our next confirmed visit to Westeros, though, will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set 100 years before Game of Thrones and follows two "unlikely heroes", Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The pair are also at the center of Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas. House of the Dragon season 3 is also on the way, but we've likely got a while to wait until we get the next installment of the Targaryen civil war.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on HBO and Max in late 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows still to come in 2024.