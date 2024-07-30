Disney Plus fantasy series featuring Derry Girls star canceled after just one season

Renegade Nell, starring Derry Girls actor Louisa Harland, has been canceled at Disney Plus after just one season.

Created by Sally Wainwright and directed by Ben Taylor, the show takes place in a fantasy version of 18th-century England and follows a woman named Nell Jackson (Harland) who is framed for murder and becomes the most feared woman in the country. Aided by a magical sprite called Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed), Nell realizes that she's destined for greatness of the highest caliber.

The cast includes Adrian Lester, Enyi Okoronkwo, Craig Parkinson, Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Pip Torrens, Joely Richardson, and Jodhi May. All eight episodes hit Disney Plus on March 29, 2024. According to Deadline, the show was not renewed for a second season – despite being well-received by critics and viewers alike.

"Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor," a spokesman for Disney Plus said in a statement. "We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future." Kremelberg shared the statement to her Instagram story, adding: "RIP to my favorite swashbuckling crew. Best romp around."

Renegade Nell season 1 is still streaming on Disney Plus.