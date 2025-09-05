Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival will "revisit the past" but star Sarah Michelle Gellar says there's more of a focus on "honoring the show's original DNA"

Sarah Michelle Gellar says the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, which stars a new slayer, will still honor what was special about the flagship series.

"For me, the heart of Buffy was always about found family –that sense of belonging and being loved for who you are – and that's more important now than ever," Gellar told IGN. "That's what makes this new chapter so meaningful, it's not just revisiting the past but honoring the show's original DNA. The fact that people still carry such love for the show after all these years is incredibly special."

Some fans were a little worried about the revival after what appears to be a leaked photo of Gellar on set hit the internet, featuring a very chic, elegant grown-up Buffy who isn't wielding a wooden stake or covered in dirt...and is indeed wearing quite the fabulous dress.

Chloe Zhao (Eternals) is set to direct the TV show, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face season 1) serving as head writers. According to an Instagram update from Gellar, which can be viewed below, the show has wrapped filming the pilot episode. The series is set to premiere on Hulu, but the streamer has yet to announce a release date.

The new cast includes Ryan Kiera Armstrong as new slayer Nova, Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo; Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin; Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie; Daniel Di Tomasso (CSI: Vegas) as Nova's single father; and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu.