Another major character is rumored to have been recast for The Witcher season 4 and fans have mixed reactions

The Witcher is reportedly recasting another character for its fourth season.

The rumor comes from Redanian Intelligence, who says that while the character of Vesemir is set to return – actor Kim Bodnia is not. Vesemir, who appears once in the books but is in several of the video games, is a witcher of the School of the Wolf as well as Geralt of Rivia's mentor.

His origin story is explained in the animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. At this time there is no other information as to why Bodnia is not returning to the role. The fan reaction to the news is mixed, to say the least.

"They had the PERFECT Vesemir and they LOST IT," one fan wrote.

"NOOOOOO THEY GOT VESEMIR," wrote another.

"My question is why are they so adamant on bringing the characters back?? there was no need to recast Vesemir, he’s not in any other book besides Blood of Elves," someone said.

"I'm actually not fussed about this; he wasn’t terrible or anything but his Vesemir wasn’t anything to write home about either," one person tweeted.

"Kind of don’t mind this since I didn’t really like his Vesemir at all," another fan said.

"Ngl I'm kinda glad. Didn't vibe with his Vesemir. He was sneaky and shady and gave me nothing of the warmer energy Vesemir had in books or even games," someone wrote.

The Witcher season 4 does not yet have a release date, but it marks the first season with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt – taking over for Henry Cavill. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey are all confirmed to reprise their roles as Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier respectively. The series is set to end after season 5.

Bodnia is perhaps known for starring as Konstantin Vasiliev in Killing Eve. The actor starred opposite Daisy Ridley in Young Woman and the Sea, and can be seen next in the sports action drama F1.

