Win a copy of Wicked prequel Elphie

We have five copies of both Elphie and Wicked up for grabs

Gregory Maguire, author of Wicked (the book which inspired the hit stage show and the smash hit movie), has written a new prequel novel (the fifth in the series). It tells the coming-of-age story of Elphaba, from her toddler years to her teens. The road she travels involves lessons and heartbreak, the first bruising attempts at friendship, and tantalising whispers of magic – and it leads to the door of Shiz University.

Elphie: A Wicked Childhood is available to buy from 25 March, in hardback, ebook or audiobook formats. Thanks to publisher Headline, we have five prize bundles to give away, comprising a hardback copy of Elphie and a paperback of Wicked. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.

