Win a copy of Wicked prequel Elphie

Gregory Maguire, author of Wicked (the book which inspired the hit stage show and the smash hit movie), has written a new prequel novel (the fifth in the series). It tells the coming-of-age story of Elphaba, from her toddler years to her teens. The road she travels involves lessons and heartbreak, the first bruising attempts at friendship, and tantalising whispers of magic – and it leads to the door of Shiz University.

Elphie: A Wicked Childhood is available to buy from 25 March, in hardback, ebook or audiobook formats. Thanks to publisher Headline, we have five prize bundles to give away, comprising a hardback copy of Elphie and a paperback of Wicked. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.



(Image credit: Headline)