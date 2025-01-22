The producer of Netflix's most-watched non-English language movie confirms the sequel is coming to the streamer this fall

The sequel to hit Norwegian monster movie Troll is officially coming to Netflix this year – and now we have a more specific release window, too.

"We’re in post-production on Troll 2, which is set to release in the fall of 2025," the movie's producer Espen Horn said in an interview with What's on Netflix .

Troll 2 was greenlit back in 2023 and Netflix announced that the sequel would be released this year in a letter to shareholders in November 2024. Now, though, we have a much better idea of when we can expect the movie to arrive in 2025.

Directed by Tomb Raider helmer Roar Uthaug and released in 2022, the first Troll movie follows a group of people who must come together in an attempt to stop an ancient troll from wreaking havoc. The film is the most-watched non-English language movie of all time on the streamer, with over 178 million hours viewed, beating the likes of French thriller Under Paris, Spanish plane crash drama Society of the Snow, and Swedish actioner Black Crab.

Uthaug is returning to the director's chair for the sequel and cast members Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Kim S. Falck-Jorgensen, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum will also be returning. Any further details, including what the plot might entail, are still few and thin on the ground, though.

Troll 2 will be released in fall 2025. While we wait for the sequel to arrive on the streamer, check out our guide to the other best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.