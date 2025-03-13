Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it

News
By published

It's not clear who he'd play

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
(Image credit: Netflix)

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie has reportedly made an offer to Daniel Craig. It's not clear what role he's been approached for or if he's keen to take on the part, but Deadline reports Netflix is keen to have him involved.

The publication writes: "Sources stress that it is unknown whether Craig will ultimately come on board, but they do add that he does hold the offer." This is the second potential bit of casting news we've had on the movie as Charlie XCX was reportedly in conversations to play the white witch.

Not much is known yet about Gerwig's take on the fantasy classic and it still seems to be in early stages of development. However, it will be getting a global IMAX run around Thanksgiving 2026 ahead of its release on Netflix.

We've had some intriguing teases about the film so far, including from producer Amy Pascal who said in late 2024 that filming would start in summer 2025. "[It's a] very new take on Narnia," she revealed to Deadline. "It's all about rock n' roll."

Speaking to GamesRadar ahead of the release of Barbie, Gerwig admitted that she was pretty intimidated by the prospect of adapting it. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it," she said in July 2023. "But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to all of the 2025 movie release dates on the way.

See more Movies News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Charli XCX
Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
The Bear
As Daniel Craig drops out of DC's Sgt. Rock movie, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is reportedly stepping in – and fans think it's an upgrade
John Lithgow
The Harry Potter TV show's Dumbledore star John Lithgow says it "was not an easy decision" to sign on to the HBO reboot
Christopher Nolan / Daniel Craig as James Bond
Christopher Nolan was interested in making a Bond movie but was told he wouldn't have the final cut – so he made Oppenheimer instead
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American
Next James Bond
Next James Bond: The 25 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as the new 007
Latest in Fantasy Movies
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"
Charli XCX
Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands could get an on-screen sequel, and Martin is apparently keen too
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says playing a vampire is "at the top of my list" after starring in Resident Evil director’s werewolf fantasy In the Lost Lands
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Latest in News
two aliens firing miniguns
4 years after shutting down, this dead sci-fi MMO is being brought back to life, but there's no word on its canceled TV show tie-in
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it
Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free
Lilo and Stitch
New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
More about fantasy movies
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar

James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together"
Charli XCX

Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
Dungeon Master&#039;s guide and Player&#039;s Handbook (2024) side by side

The new D&D Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide are still discounted, in case you were thinking of getting into Dungeons & Dragons in 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
two aliens firing miniguns
4 years after shutting down, this dead sci-fi MMO is being brought back to life, but there's no word on its canceled TV show tie-in
The Falconeer
City-builder dev implores Valve to give devs real social media tools on Steam, because they're "terrified of the future market" and need a "solution for indie sustainability"
Matt LeBlanc as Joey in Friends
21 years later, the Friends spin-off nobody asked for is streaming for free
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
All You Need is Kill anime
Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie
Lilo and Stitch
New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"