Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie has reportedly made an offer to Daniel Craig. It's not clear what role he's been approached for or if he's keen to take on the part, but Deadline reports Netflix is keen to have him involved.

The publication writes: "Sources stress that it is unknown whether Craig will ultimately come on board, but they do add that he does hold the offer." This is the second potential bit of casting news we've had on the movie as Charlie XCX was reportedly in conversations to play the white witch.

Not much is known yet about Gerwig's take on the fantasy classic and it still seems to be in early stages of development. However, it will be getting a global IMAX run around Thanksgiving 2026 ahead of its release on Netflix.

We've had some intriguing teases about the film so far, including from producer Amy Pascal who said in late 2024 that filming would start in summer 2025. "[It's a] very new take on Narnia," she revealed to Deadline. "It's all about rock n' roll."

Speaking to GamesRadar ahead of the release of Barbie, Gerwig admitted that she was pretty intimidated by the prospect of adapting it. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it," she said in July 2023. "But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

