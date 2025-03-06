Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat

Pop star Charli XCX is set to star in Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia movie - and we are so here for it.

According to Deadline, the Brat singer is in talks to star as The White Witch - aka the evil lady who gives Edmund all of that Turkish Delight and essentially gets him to betray his family. The White Witch was originally played by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 adaptation The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

Netflix announced the new adaptation of the beloved C.S. Lewis fantasy series back in 2018, with Gerwig officially being announced as director in 2022. The Barbie helmer will direct two Narnia movies, with the pic set to begin filming in July of this year.

Producer Amy Pascal said of the film in December 2024, "[It's a] very new take on Narnia. It's all about rock n' roll." The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe first hit shelves in 1950, with the feature-length film trilogy gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Charli XCX has several movies in the works: 100 Nights of Hero, Erupcja, Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice, The Gallerist, and The Moment. This is the first casting announcement for Narnia thus far, and we expect more on the way as filming begins.

The Chronicles of Narnia is set to hit Imax for an exclusive two-week global run around Thanksgiving 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.