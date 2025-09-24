Elphaba faces the Wizard of Oz and reunites (and duets) with Glinda in final Wicked: For Good trailer

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) - HD - YouTube Watch On

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and it's our best look yet at the upcoming sequel.

In the footage, which you can watch above, Glinda gets her bubble from Madame Morrible, while Elphaba attempts to spread the message that the Wizard of Oz is a liar. If that wasn't enough, we also see that twister bringing a certain Dorothy Gale to town, along with a rainbow-colored musical number featuring the Wizard, Elphaba, and Glinda.

Through it all, Glinda wrestles with her new position as the Wizard's propaganda tool, which puts her and Fiyero at odds. But, as with the first movie, a lot of the trailer revolves around the bond between Elphaba and Glinda, and we even hear a snippet of their duet.

Wicked: For Good adapts Act 2 of the smash hit Broadway musical of the same name, after last year's Wicked adapted Act 1. However, the sequel will differ from the original stage show in a pretty major way, since there are two brand new songs on the soundtrack for Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Elphaba's new track is titled 'No Place Like Home,' which Ozians will recognize as Dorothy's motto, while Glinda's is called 'The Girl in the Bubble.' Along with these songs, the soundtrack will include the likes of 'No Good Deed' and the titular 'For Good' (both of which we hear in the trailer) – so pack some tissues for your theater trip.

Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba, with Ariana Grande back as Glinda. Both actors were nominated for Oscars for their portrayals in the first film.

Also returning are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Wicked: For Good arrives this November 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.