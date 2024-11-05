From British TV royalty to Robert De Niro, the Paddington in Peru cast reveal their dream picks for future series villains

The Paddington film series has featured some incredible villains, played by brilliant actors. The first movie saw Nicole Kidman step into the shoes of the menacing taxidermist Millicent, whilst Paddington 2 featured an iconic performance from Hugh Grant as the dastardly Phoenix Buchanan.

Threequel Paddington in Peru follows in these footsteps, although it would spoil the surprise to say who appears as the villain here. But what we can say is that Paddington sure does encounter a foe or two on his adventure in Peru, where he is searching for his missing Aunt Lucy.

With Paddington 4 and a TV show seemingly already in the works, although the cast are holding their cards close to their chests regarding more details, the question is – which actor would make a great villain for a future Paddington project?

The voice of Paddington himself, Ben Whishaw, certainly has thoughts, suggesting to GamesRadar+ that British comedic star Dawn French, best known for her lead role in sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, would be a great fit, telling us that the idea "tickles" him.

And when we suggest that they should get her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders involved too (after all, French and Saunders are iconic), Whishaw is even more enthused about the potential: "Oh my god, yes please! That would be fantastic! We can't have enough of those two, that would be amazing and I think they would understand the world of Paddington."

Director Dougal Wilson has other ideas, suggesting a late James Bond star who he thinks would have been perfect as a Paddington villain: "I'd love maybe... someone from the past who would have been amazing would be the late, great Roger Moore, who is unfortunately no longer with us. But playing a villain would have been against type and quite interesting."

Of course, there's no resurrecting Moore, so as alternatives Wilson offers a legendary British actor as well as one of director Martin Scorsese's regular collaborators: "Michael Caine would be fantastic and I'd love to see [Robert] De Niro go against Paddington". Us too!

However, star Olivia Colman, who joins the franchise here as an all-singing all-dancing nun, arguably has the best idea, suggesting that Whishaw himself appear as a villain. Of course, we have never seen him on screen before given that he voices our beloved bear, so having him show up in another role as a baddie would certainly provide a fun twist.

As Colman explains us: "It's got to be someone you wouldn't expect... imagine Judi Dench as a baddie?! That would be a shock. Or Ben Whishaw as a baddie!!!" StudioCanal – let's make it happen!

Paddington in Peru releases in UK cinemas on November 8 before heading to the US next year, hitting theaters on January 17. For more on the movie, here's what director Wilson had to say about the film's tribute to the late Queen.

And don't forget to check out our guide to the upcoming movies to get on your watchlist.