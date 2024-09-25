Paddington 4 is in the works alongside a TV show as part of the bear's bid to become a "worldwide cultural phenomenon"

Paddington 4 is in the works, along with a TV show – and eventual global domination.

"We are also working on a new TV series and a new movie to come in 2027, ’28,” Françoise Guyonnet, CEO of StudioCanal, revealed during a keynote event (via The Hollywood Reporter). The event outlined the studio's plans to turn the "ongoing journey of Paddington from a classic character to a worldwide cultural phenomenon."

The Paddington franchise dates back to 1958, when the first book hit shelves. The anthropomorphic bear travels from Peru to London, where he eventually becomes adopted by a family. The books spawned several animated specials, as well as Paddington: The Musical – which is set to open in 2025. The first live-action animated Paddington movie hit theaters in 2014, and grossed a whopping $268 million against a $55 million budget.

Paddington 2 was released in 2017, once again becoming a massive global success and had a perfect critics score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans eagerly awaited Paddington 3, and were worried the franchise was either canceled or postponed indefinitely until we were treated to a surprise release date announcement in 2023.

The cast of Paddington Goes to Peru includes Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Emily Mortimer, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin – and of course, Ben Whishaw as the titular bear. Mortimer takes over for former franchise lead Sally Hawkins.

Paddington Goes to Peru is set to hit the UK on November 8, 2024, and will premiere in the US two months later on January 17, 2025.