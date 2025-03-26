The Handmaid's Tale will go back to basics with a "classic" series finale that's been years in the making

By , published

Exclusive: The Handmaid's Tale season 6 showrunners tease how the Hulu show will come to an end

The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6 first look: Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
(Image credit: Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 brings the dystopian drama to an end on Hulu. Based on Margaret Atwood's beloved novel, the show originally pulled from details included in her award-winning book.

However, in more recent seasons, it has spanned out beyond this with the showrunners inventing more story as new episodes get developed. "We were always guided by Margaret as a beacon and a spirit guide," co-showrunner Yahlin Chang says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26. "But everything, big story wise, had to be invented."

Yet, despite venturing out into the unknown, Chang and her co-showrunner Eric Tuchman say the finale will feel very much like a return to the show's roots. This is all down to Bruce Miller, the show's creator, long having a specific idea about how the show would end in his mind.

"The narrative for the season builds a lot of momentum as we get near the end, and the more plot-driven ideas are resolved by the end of episode nine," Tuchman says. "The finale then becomes more of a classic Handmaid’s episode, in its mood and vibe – which is certainly appropriate, given that Bruce created the show and established that tone in season one."

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 begins on April 8 on Hulu. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is available now.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

