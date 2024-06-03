Suits star says the hugely popular sit-com could get a movie spin-off: "It is possible"

There could be a Suits movie someday, according to star Patrick J. Adams.

The sit-com has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity since its release on Netflix, which saw it break a major streaming record.

"It's definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together," Adams said of a Suits movie during ATX's retrospective on the show (H/T Deadline). "It's gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible."

Dulé Hill (who portrayed attorney Alex Williams) is also up for a Suits movie. "I'll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one," he said – the actor also starred in three movie spin-offs of his USA Network show Psych.

While that's not confirmation of a movie happening, then, the good news is there is a Suits spin-off already in the works.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell will star in Suits: LA as Ted Black, with The Walking Dead actor Josh McDermitt starring opposite him as Stuart Lane. The logline reads: "[Ted's] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

You can catch up with Suits on Netflix now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows.