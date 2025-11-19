One of the greatest TV shows of all time is finally coming back to streaming in 4K next month

HBO Max has announced that Mad Men, one of the most critically acclaimed dramas of the 2000s, is heading to the streaming service – and will be available to watch in 4K for the very first time. Originally broadcast on cable network AMC, all seven seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max from December 1.

"Mad Men continues to show truly remarkable staying power with audiences a full decade after concluding its network run, and we couldn't imagine a better home for it than HBO Max," said Jim Packer, Lionsgate's president of worldwide television distribution. "HBO sets the bar for premium entertainment, making it the perfect place to celebrate one of television's defining series while introducing Mad Men to new viewers and reintroducing it to longtime fans in 4K."

Mad Men was created by showrunner Matthew Weiner and ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2015, making stars of several members of its cast, including Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, and Christina Hendricks. The show follows a team of advertising executives on New York's Madison Avenue – hence the show's name – in the 1960s.

Chief amongst these is Don Draper (Hamm), a veteran of the Korean War turned genius ad man. His knack for a clever slogan and insights into the lives of everyday people make him exactly what ad agency Sterling Cooper needs to become one of the most successful in the business. He has problems, though... While he seems professional at work, Don's personal life is a disaster and he's carrying a dark secret about his past.

(Image credit: AMC / Lionsgate Television)

Don isn't the only fascinating character in the show. Arguably the real protagonist is Peggy Olson (Moss), a young and ambitious secretary at Sterling Cooper who aims to rise through the ranks and become a fully-fledged creative.

Through Peggy, and several of the other female characters, including Christina Hendricks' formidable office manager Joan Holloway, the show charts the changing societal attitudes to women at work in that era. Peggy begins the show as the butt of every sexist quip imaginable and while we won't spoil the journey that she goes on, it's a story of empowerment that sees her outshine her male colleagues.

Despite its reputation, Mad Men isn't just a series about whisky-drinking, cigarette-smoking ad executives. It's a powerful depiction of post-war America moving into the swinging '60s – a very different era that brought huge societal changes to the United States, saw the shocking death of a President, and put men on the moon. It's also funny, frequently surprising, and a very human story with sublime performances and some of the best writing for TV ever.

Don't believe us? The show won four consecutive Best Drama Emmy awards, and notched up a staggering 116 nominations in its seven year run, making it one of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time. If you've not seen it before then now is your chance – and in 4K it will look better than ever.

