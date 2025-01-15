Ridley Scott threatened to walk away from his upcoming movie after being asked to go too far: "I'm expensive, but I'm f*cking good"

Director Ridley Scott threatened to walk away from his upcoming Bee Gees biopic after a disagreement with Paramount.

"The deal – the studio changed the goalposts," Scott told GQ. "I said, 'You can't do that.' They insisted. I said, 'Well, I'm going to warn you, I will walk, because I will go on to the next movie.' They didn’t believe me, and I did."

But, Scott indicated he expects all will eventually be well and the film will shoot later this year. "I was being asked to go too far," he added. "And I said, 'No. Next!' They didn't like my deal. So I said, I'll move on. I'm expensive, but I'm fucking good."

According to Variety, Scott will direct the Bee Gees movie this fall, with his other movie The Dog Stars to shoot first. The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic thriller about a virus that wipes out half of humanity, with Jacob Elordi reportedly replacing Paul Mescal to star.

The Bee Gees biopic, meanwhile, doesn't currently have any confirmed cast members. "I liked the working-class side of the Bee Gees,” Scott told GQ, adding: "It's all about competition with brothers…. And then they lose Andy [Gibb] – Andy OD'd at 30…. It's more about the gift than the luck, right?… It's a fantastic story."

Scott most recently directed Gladiator 2, starring Mescal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen, and Pedro Pascal.

