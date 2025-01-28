Quentin Tarantino is in "no hurry" to make his final movie – and has teased what he's "probably" doing next instead

The saga of Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final movie continues to rumble on. Now, the Pulp Fiction director has revealed why he's in "no hurry" to start production on his next film project.

"I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production. I’ve been doing that for 30 years," Tarantino said in conversation with Elvis Mitchell at Sundance (H/T Variety). "Next month my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel, I’m an abba, which means father.”

It's those personal reasons which strike at the heart of Tarantino's desire to wait for cameras to start rolling on whatever his next film will be.

Tarantino said, "The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least six. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life."

The impatient among us, then, will notice that Tarantino is still thinking pretty short term for his 10th film. But, next, he's penning a play – and it could end up being adapted for the big screen, so long as it isn't a disaster.

"I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing,” Tarantino revealed, while also describing that creative process as a "genuine challenge."

“If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last April, a long-gestating project – The Movie Critic, with Brad Pitt rumored to be attached – was something that Tarantino reportedly wanted to move on from. A Star Trek film, which was set to be R-Rated, was also turned down by the director in 2019.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies and ranking of the best Tarantino movies.