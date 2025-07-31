One of the most intense method actors of his generation is reportedly the top choice to play Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network 2

Jeremy Strong is known as one of the most intense method actors working today, and that's apparently the exact energy Aaron Sorkin is seeking for The Social Network Part II, as Deadline reports that Strong is the frontrunner to take the role of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the film.

Strong gained fame as the volatile and self-immolating Kendall Roy in HBO's smash hit drama Succession. Other members of the cast and crew have reported that Strong remained deeply in character while in production on the show, even off camera. Strong himself has acknowledged his in-depth acting style.

Deadline's unnamed sources say that no formal offer has been made for Strong to take the role yet, but negotiations are apparently underway. The trade also reports that The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison, who recently took home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Anora, are up for unnamed roles as well.

Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in 2010's The Social Network, earning his own Best Actor Oscar nomination in the process. However, with Sorkin taking over as director from David Fincher along with writing the sequel, it seems he's looking for a different take on the notorious Facebook founder this time.

Rather than playing catch-up on the intervening years between the founding of Facebook, shown in the Social Network, and a modern setting, The Social Network Part II is said to focus specifically on The Wall Street Journal's 2021 exposé by Jeff Horowitz which led to congressional hearings over the information disclosed in the article.

No release date has been announced for The Social Network Part II.

Jesse Eisenberg tried to meet Mark Zuckerberg while filming The Social Network, against studio advice.