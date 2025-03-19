Netflix CEO breaks silence on the streamer's continuing Best Picture dry streak: "We have to make a movie that people love"

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is still hopeful that the streamer will take home the Oscar for Best Picture.

"It’s hard for me to say, 'Do they have it out for Netflix?' when we’ve been the most-nominated studio for the past three years," Sarandos told Variety. "There’s something about [the Academy] - you nominate the movies that you respect and admire, and you vote for best picture for the movie that you love. We have to make a movie that people love."

The streamer came close to winning Best Picture with All Quiet on the Western Front, which took home the Oscar for Best International Feature, as well as Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

The list of Oscar-nominated Netflix Original films also includes What Happened, Miss Simone?, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Power of the Dog, Nyad, Society of the Snow, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Lost Daughter, Rustin, and of course, Emilia Perez. The Spanish-language musical became the most Oscar-nominated Netflix original, with a total of 13 nominations. Sadly for the streamer, Best Picture ultimately went to Sean Baker's Anora.

"It was the frontrunner, but it was never a slam dunk that - Emilia Pérez - with all its innovation and thrills - would win best picture," Sarandos said. "It was a great movie, a great campaign, and I’m bummed we had all that what-if’s thrown at us."

