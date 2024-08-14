Kate Winslet gave Andy Samberg some advice for his dramatic role in war photographer biopic

Kate Winslet is stepping into the shoes of Vogue's legendary World War 2 correspondent Lee Miller in the upcoming biopic Lee.

Andy Samberg stars alongside her as as fellow war photographer and Miller's lifelong friend David Scherman. It's an uncharacteristically solemn role for Samberg, best known for his comedy work in the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but Winslet has nothing but praise.

"He just got it. And he was really nervous and couldn't get out of his head that audiences would expect him to be doing funny things all the time," the actor tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, August 15, which features Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the cover. "I just had to keep reminding him that doing nothing with your face sometimes is equally as impactful as raising an eyebrow! When you're a comedian it becomes punctuation, and so for him actually training his face not to do that was the hardest part."

We also have an exclusive new look at the film, which you can see below. It shows Winslet's Lee in the thick of the war, surrounded by sandbags, wearing a helmet with her camera in hand.

Lee is released on 13 September in cinemas, with a Sky Cinema release to follow. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, August 15.

Check out the covers below:

