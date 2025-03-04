Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adds Shogun star to its massively star-studded cast, and I'm getting Oppenheimer vibes all over again

Shogun star Cosmo Jarvis has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey - and I don't think the cast list is ever going to end.

According to Deadline, Jarvis has joined the pic in an unknown role, which is now filming in Morocco.

The blockbuster, which boasts a budget of x, is based on Homer's epic poem. The story follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who tries his damndest to return home after the 10-year-long Trojan War - but it doesn't exactly happen that way. The journey lasts 10 years, during which all of his crewmates are killed. He encounters a Cyclops, a seductive goddess, some Sirens, and a plethora of other dangers (we do meet the goddess Athena, which is who I'm hoping Zendaya is playing) all while his wife Penelope and son Telemachus are left to deal with a bunch of unruly men competing for Penelope's hand in marriage.

At the time of writing, the absolutely stacked cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, and Robert Pattinson. It's starting to feel a lot like Oppenheimer, when a new A-lister was announced as part of the cast nearly every other week. Although, we're not complaining.

Jarvis currently stars as John Blackthorne in Shogun, and can be seen next in The Alto Knights, starring Robert De Niro, A24's Wardare, and thriller Inside opposite Guy Pearce.

The Odyssey is set to hit theaters and IMax on July 17, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip to our list of movie release dates.