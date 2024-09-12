The Penguin first reactions call it a "near-perfect mobster story" and a "spiritual sequel to The Sopranos"

The first reactions for The Penguin starring Colin Farrell have arrived – and some people are calling it one of the best comic book TV shows of all time.

The new series sees Farrell reprise his villain role from Matt Reeves' The Batman as he attempts to seize control of Gotham. Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin also stars Cristin Millioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

"A masterful examination of criminality, The Penguin is twisted, disturbing, and deeply enthralling," Variety wrote.

"The Penguin is a brilliantly crafted crime thriller that turns Colin Farrell’s Penguin into one of the best live-action comic book villains of all time," said DiscussingFilm.

"The Penguin series floored me. A near-perfect mobster story that lived up to everything it promised," another journalist tweeted. "Gritty, compelling, vicious. With some psychological thriller embedded in its ferocious power struggle. Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti fired on all cylinders."

"The Penguin is a splendid addition to Matt Reeves's Batman universe. Darker, grittier, and bloodier, this TV-MA crime drama feels like The Sopranos in Gotham, with Colin Farrell turning in unrecognizable, spectacular work," said another. "Cristin Milioti steals the show as Sofia Falcone. Exciting, powerful character drama that gets you to hate and sympathize with everyone."

"I've watched all eight episodes of The Penguin and it's the best superhero-universe TV series I've seen since Daredevil, and perfect for those who wanted an R-rated version of The Batman," one person tweeted.

"The Penguin is an astonishing continuation of the grimy world Matt Reeves created in The Batman," wrote CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. "And also, its own riveting exploration of an unpredictable criminal. Colin Farrell does incredible work."

"The Penguin is the spiritual Sopranos sequel we didn't know we needed," wrote DigitalSpy.

Our own review says, "More gangster saga than comic book adaptation, The Penguin is a fresh take on its titular villain, but it’s Cristin Milioti who really shines as the brutal and captivating Sofia Falcone."

The Penguin is set to hit Max on September 19. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.