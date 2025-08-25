James Gunn would "love to George Lucas the sh** out of" Peacemaker season one but doesn't want to pay for it: "I'd rather just give that money to a few more CGI shots in Supergirl"

Viewers of the season premiere of Peacemaker season two were treated to a recap showing a very brief retcon to the season one finale, swapping in the Justice Gang for the DCEU's Justice League in the climactic final battle. But aside from this relatively easy to digest change, Gunn tells TV Insider that he has no plans to go back and reshoot Peacemaker season one to make it line up seamlessly with the continuity of the new DCU.

"No. Unfortunately I would have to change too many little things throughout season one, and it would cost too much money, and I'd rather just give that money to a few more CGI shots in Supergirl. I think that we deal with it," Gunn explains in the video seen below.

"You know, we say canon is really Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season two. I'd love for people to watch season one. Obviously we're changing that one thing, but we're not gonna go back and reshoot all of it for season one," he continues. "At least not at this point. At some point, I would love to [George] Lucas the shit out of it. But right now, I don't have the money."

PEACEMAKER's James Gunn & more on SUPERMAN retcon, orgy & alternate dimension twist | TV Insider - YouTube Watch On

By "[George] Lucas the shit" out of Peacemaker season one, Gunn is of course referring to Star Wars creator George Lucas' penchant for going back to his original '70s and '80s Star Wars trilogy and adding scenes, updating the effects, and in some cases, even altering aspects of their continuity.

While it might be nice to have Peacemaker season one fit in directly alongside the new DC Universe, George Lucas' relationship to Star Wars is a great example of why it's important to preserve a film in its original state, even if something like a director's cut adds a new layer or more footage to a movie.

Peacemaker season two streams every Thursday on HBO Max. While we wait for the next episode, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.