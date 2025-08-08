James Gunn may be teasing Martian Manhunter casting by hinting Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji could return in a new role that "isn’t so humanoid"

One of the rules of James Gunn's new DC Universe is that he doesn't plan to cast actors who have already appeared in his DC shows or movies as new characters. However, the filmmaker states he's willing to make certain exceptions - particularly for Chukwudi Iwuji, who portrayed Clemson Murn in Peacemaker season one.

Speaking on the official Peacemaker podcast (via ComicBook), Gunn says "I think Clemson Murn is canon… Maybe his face might not be canon if we want to cast Chuk as something else in the DCU. But also, Chuk could end up being some other character, maybe [one] that isn’t so humanoid."

The idea that Iwuji could return as a less "humanoid" character immediately has me thinking of Gunn's recent tease about the Martian Manhunter being part of the new DC Universe. Maybe it's a bit of wishful thinking on my part, but Iwuji would be a perfect actor to take that role. His gravitas and humanity would lend themselves nicely to the Justice League mainstay.

Of course, Gunn could merely be opining about how such a situation could be handled. He may not have a particular role in mind for Iwuji yet. That said, he's already made at least one exception to the rule, with Michael Rooker, who played Savant in The Suicide Squad, set to appear as a new character in Peacemaker season two. And of course Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the previous DCEU, will play Lobo in the new DCU.

Whoever Iwuji might play as a new character, he'd be a welcome addition to the new cinematic DC Universe, especially in a role that gives him a more superheroic spotlight.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres August 21.