James Gunn shares a Superman Easter egg that hints at the one Justice League member I want to see the most in the new DC Universe

James Gunn's Superman is chock full of DC Easter eggs, and now the director himself is pointing out a particular element of the film that hints at the member of the Justice League that I want to see in the new DC Universe the most: J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter.

Gunn shared a series of pictures depicting various Choco products ('Choco' being the DC Universe's equivalent to Oreos), cookies for which Martian Manhunter is canonically a straight up fiend, snarfing down handfuls at any opportunity, along with a caption saying a "certain Martian" would be happy to see them showing up.

Here are the pictures:

A certain Martian will be happy to hear Chocos Inc is going strong in #Superman. See it on the big screen now! pic.twitter.com/vog2Urg8yJJuly 30, 2025

It's also interesting to note the presence of a rabbit mascot for the Choco company, which may be a funny reference to the time Superman teamed up with the Nestle Quik Bunny, the mascot for the beloved mixed chocolate drink of the '80s and '90s.

Back to Martian Manhunter, of all the Justice League members who could come to the big screen, I've been, well, J'onzzing for the shapeshifting alien hero to get a real appearance. And while I am not sure he's got the oomph to support his own film, I am firmly convinced that he belongs in whatever version of a Justice League movie comes next.

Martian Manhunter has been part of the League since its original founding all the way back in 1960's The Brave and the Bold #28, alongside Wonder Woman, Green Lantern Hal Jordan, the Flash, and Aquaman, with Batman and Superman often tagging along as semi-official members.

That group has since been established as the core seven of the Justice League, with Martian Manhunter often serving as the team's heart and soul, and the only character of the seven who has rarely had his own comic outside of his Justice League appearances.

He was also one of the central characters in the beloved Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series, serving as the de facto tactical leader of the team. He got a brief cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League, played by actor Harry Lennix, though he barely did anything but show up.

As a lover of the classic Silver Age of comics, Martian Manhunter feels like the exact kind of character who would fit in perfectly with Gunn's burgeoning DC Universe, judging by how strongly his Superman film leaned into that old school sci-fi vibe.

Next up for the DCU is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives next month. The next theatrical release is Supergirl, which is landing next year. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the studio has in store.