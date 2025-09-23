James Gunn hints that more Charlton Comics characters will join Peacemaker and Judomaster in the DCU: "You might be in luck"
Charlton Comics characters include Peacemaker, Judomaster, Blue Beetle, Nightshade, Captain Atom, and more - and more of them might be coming to the DCU
Peacemaker is one of the foremost characters of James Gunn's DCU, but just like his co-star Judomaster, the acerbic anti-hero first debuted outside of DC, at the company Charlton Comics which was later purchased by DC. Now, Gunn is hinting that more Charlton characters could be coming to the new cinematic DCU.
"Will we see more Charlton characters, like the original Blue Beetle or Captain Atom, The Question, etc in your new DCU?" asks a fan with the account name 'ericdscroggs' on Threads. "I really enjoyed Superman, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos. You're doing an awesome job!"
"You might be in luck," Gunn replies simply.
Alongside Peacemaker and Judomaster, Charlton's most well-known heroes include the mysterious vigilante known as The Question; the shadow-powered Nightshade; the nuclear hero Captain Atom; the adventuring soldier Sarge Steel, the super-genius Peter Cannon/Thunderbolt, and Ted Kord, the Silver Age version of the Blue Beetle.
Interestingly, many of those characters formed the inspiration for the characters of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen, including Blue Beetle as Nite-Owl, Nightshade as Silk Spectre, Captain Atom as Doctor Manhattan, Peter Cannon as Ozymandias, and Peacemaker as the Comedian.
At least one other Charlton character has sort of made into the DCU already, as Gunn has confirmed that Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle is likely to continue on following his 2023 film, which also hinted at the inclusion of Charlton's Ted Kord, voiced by Jason Sudeikis in a teaser scene.
