James Gunn has an intriguing Marvel comparison for the first project in his DC reboot: "Creature Commandos is kind of like Guardians of the Galaxy without the sentimentality"

James Gunn says Creature Commandos is a lot like Guardians of the Galaxy – without the heart-warming, touch-feely moments.

“I'm used to dealing with oddballs and irregular types and weirdos,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly. "That's what Guardians is, and Creature Commandos is kind of like Guardians without the sentimentality. The Guardians are all really good characters at their heart, and that just isn't necessarily the case with the creatures.”

Creature Commandos marks the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, kicking off a brand new era for DC. The seven-episode animated series, based on the characters created by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) create a black ops team of monstrous prisoners. The team of military superhumans is comprised of a vampire, a werewolf, and a gorgon.

The cast includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoe Chao as scientist Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Anya Calotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

It's not the first time Gunn has helmed a rag-tag group of weird creatures, given that he directed all three Guardians of the Galaxies movies (and gave us arguably one of the most gut-wrenching threequels in cinematic history). Creature Commandos is an animated series, however. The first live-action project to hit the new DCU is Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max on Thursday, December 5. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.