James Gunn confirms Marvel exists in the DCU just as the DC Universe exists in the MCU, says Edgar Wright would have directed DC reality's Guardians of the Galaxy films

Thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we know that Marvel Comics exists in the MCU. Apparently, Marvel also exists in James Gunn's new cinematic DC Universe, and the DC Studios co-CEO even has an idea of who would have directed his films in that reality.

In a conversation with Brandon Davis, Gunn confirms that Peacemaker season 2 episode 6's reference to the "Spider-Man meme" when Vigilante meets his alt-reality self is indeed a somewhat joking hint that the Marvel Universe exists as a fictional concept within the DC Universe.

Still, Gunn says that he himself does not - and that another director entirely would have directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the DCU.

"No. I think Edgar Wright directed Guardians of the Galaxy, and he did a better job than me," Gunn laughs.

At the same time, Gunn made reference to the character Batman in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, meaning that he's also responsible for the existence of a fictional DC Universe with the MCU, making a spiritual (if somewhat tongue-in-cheek) crossover between the Big Two superhero film studios.

"I've created DC in the Marvel Universe. And I've created Marvel within the DC Universe," Gunn says. "Pretty Cool."

The tradition of unofficial crossovers between DC and Marvel Comics goes back to the late '60s, when the Avengers fought a group called the Squadron Sinister (later the Squadron Supreme) comprised of thinly veiled pastiches of the Justice League, while around the same time, the Justice League took on a team known as the Champions of Angor (later renamed the Retaliators) who were based on the Avengers.

The companies have had some official crossovers over the years, all the way back to the first Superman/Spider-Man crossover comic in 1981, with crossovers continuing through the '90s. This spurred a series of Marvel Vs. DC limited series, as well as 2003's JLA/Avengers, a crossover that was first proposed back in the early '80s.

Marvel and DC are actually in the midst of a crossover right now, with Batman and Deadpool headlining a pair of anthology comics that include multiple back-up stories featuring further meetings between other heroes from each respective universe.

Peacemaker is currently releasing new episodes weekly on HBO Max. Stay up to date on everything you need to know about all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and upcoming DC movies and shows.