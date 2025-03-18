Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed

News
By published

Harley Quinn incorporates Robert Pattinson's Batman in a subtle way

Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harley Quinn's been having some fun at the expense of Robert Pattinson's Batman. Her namesake show recently contained a little reference to The Batman, or more specifically, The Riddler's puzzles from the movie.

In Harley Quinn season 5, episode 9, the anti-villain, Poison Ivy, and Sharon, Harley's mother, go to the Batcave to contact Bruce after Metropolis gets shrunk (it's a wild show.) Once there, they need to hack into his computers by guessing his password.

The phrase that works? "El Rata Alada," an allusion to a riddle given to the Dark Knight in The Batman by Paul Dano’s Riddler. By the show's logic, all these characters are the same as the ones we see in other films and TV series, we’re just seeing them more during their downtime or between bigger incidents.

Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Harley Quinn Season 5 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube
Watch On

Ergo, this is the same Big Black Bat as in The Batman, so of course he’d have 'Rata Alada' as his password, because it’s not a phrase he’s forgetting any time soon. It's a small, inconspicuous reference, but clear nonetheless if you know Matt Reeves’ Bat-flick.

In the movie, 'Rata Alada' is a clue towards arresting Falcone, one of The Riddler's targets in his personal mission to clean up Gotham's corruption. He and Bruce Wayne have some disagreements about the methodology, to put it lightly.

A great show anyway, Harley Quinn is especially rewarding if you know DC comics and the roster’s combined cinematic history. As you might imagine, the series has a particular penchant for poking fun at all aspects of Batman’s storied adaptations.

In the first season, Batman's Shark Repellent Spray made an appearance, first seen in the 1966 Batman movie. Meanwhile Bane is obsessed by explosions in the show, much like his characterization in The Dark Knight Rises.

Our upcoming DC movies guide will keep you up to speed on the world's finest, and we have a rundown of The Batman 2 so you know when Pattinson’s moody Bruce is coming back to the silver screen.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The cast of Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn season 5 review: "It's easy to forget how lucky we are to have a hilarious, queer DC show survive five seasons"
Batman in Creature Commandos (2025)
James Gunn's new DCU already features a thriving multiverse, and that's actually its strength
Creature Commandos
Creature Commandos just gave us our first look at the DCU's Gotham City – and a glimpse of Batman
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
The Penguin showrunner debunks popular fan theory: "Well, I can say he's not the Scarecrow"
The Batman
The Batman 2 director teases "completely different" sequel, as he promises the movie's main villain will surprise DC fans
Latest in DC TV Shows
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.
James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
The first look at Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler's Green Lantern TV series is here – and DC fans are losing it over Hal Jordan's ring
The Penguin
Colin Farrell says he is "open to" doing The Penguin season 2, but has "no deep desire" to return
Creature Commandos
DC is fast-tracking Creature Commandos season 2 after overwhelmingly positive reaction to season 1
Latest in News
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
More about dc tv shows
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3

Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.

James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos

The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
See more latest
Most Popular
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond diving
Helldivers 2 update makes the shooter a "little bit harder, but hopefully in a fun way" as Automatons get smarter and weapons get buffed to help deal with them
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"