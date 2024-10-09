This Joker: Folie à Deux theory might change how you watch the whole movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Joker 2.

While Joker: Folie à Deux might be getting a mixed reception among audiences and critics, a new theory suggests that you might have got the meaning of the sequel all wrong.

One TikToker has taken a deep dive into the film, and thinks that it was Joker rather than Arthur Fleck pulling the strings the whole time. User Society.made.the.joker posted a video, in which she argues that "the Joker is a real persona, and he’s a persona that comes out to protect Arthur."

In her theory, she suggests that the Joker makes an appearance early in the movie. "From the beginning when we see his friend Ricky bite the security guard, the Joker was already active," she argues. "That is when he awakens. The Joker likes music, he likes musicals, Arthur does not."

She then goes on to cite the moment when Harvey Dent is questioning one of the psychiatrists in court, in a move that makes Arthur very uncomfortable. This is when the Joker takes over again as a dance sequence between Lee and Joker begins. The user argues that this is proof that the Joker is the one pushing the musical sequences, rather than Arthur, because the music playing at the beginning is the same as in the bathroom in 2019's Joker.

It’s a really interesting idea, and one that seems to be going against one of the main narratives of the whole film: that the Joker isn’t really real or separate from Arthur. Posting on Reddit, some fans have shared their thoughts on the theory too.

"Interesting takes," wrote one , while a second added : "I think this is a nice insight on Joker 2!" Meanwhile, a third argued : "This is a very good analysis. I don't think it's the only valid one though. They made a film that has so many elements in it, that I think it supports several completely different interpretations."

