The Flash director Andy Muschietti says the film got a negative reception because "a lot of people did not see it" and "like to talk s***"

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has reflected on the DCEU movie, which, despite being hailed by James Gunn as "one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" before release, didn't perform so well with fans or critics.

"No, we just moved on and understood that sometimes there's a headwind and a project that you dedicated a lot of work to," Muschietti told The Playlist, when asked if The Flash reception affected his confidence. "And we're very proud of it. I think it's a good movie."

He added: "A lot of people did not see it. But you know how things are these days – people don't see things, but they like to talk shit about it, and they like to jump on bandwagons. They don't really know. People are angry for reasons that are unrelated to these things."

Muschietti also acknowledged another factor that worked against the film. "Of course, we had a publicity crisis with Ezra that is undeniable. And I'm not questioning that. But yeah, we love the movie. And actually, we really recommend it."

The Flash has a respectable Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 63%, though a disappointing box office result of $271.4 million. It was part of the old DCEU, which has now been replaced by Gunn's new DCU. Muschietti is set to direct a movie set in this new universe, though – he'll be helming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

Next up for the DCU is Supergirl, which arrives in theaters next June 26. Also out next year is Lanterns and, in 2027, a sort-of Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow.

