Pierce Brosnan says he's heard his Black Adam character is "going to have his own show, or his own movie" and is "going to be in the next Superman"

News
By published

"I would definitely be open to it"

Black Adam
(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

Pierce Brosnan may be returning to the world of comic book movies.

The actor made his DCEU debut in 2022's Black Adam, but the future of that movie looked dead in the water after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plans for a new DCU in January 2023 (and after it was confirmed that Henry Cavill would not be reprising the role of Superman, despite a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene).

However, Brosnan recently revealed that there may be more to come from his Black Adam character, Dr. Fate. "I’ve heard that Dr. Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he's going to be in the next Superman," he told British GQ. "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

Death doesn't necessarily mean the end, though – anything is technically possible in the new, rebooted DCU. As for the next Superman movie, that's Man of Tomorrow, which will see the Man of Steel team up with Lex Luthor and is set to hit the big screen in 2027.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.