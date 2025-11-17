Pierce Brosnan says he's heard his Black Adam character is "going to have his own show, or his own movie" and is "going to be in the next Superman"

Pierce Brosnan may be returning to the world of comic book movies.

The actor made his DCEU debut in 2022's Black Adam, but the future of that movie looked dead in the water after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plans for a new DCU in January 2023 (and after it was confirmed that Henry Cavill would not be reprising the role of Superman, despite a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene).

However, Brosnan recently revealed that there may be more to come from his Black Adam character, Dr. Fate. "I’ve heard that Dr. Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he's going to be in the next Superman," he told British GQ. "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

Kent Nelson, AKA Dr. Fate, is a member of the Justice Society. He's an academic who has sorcery powers (including astral projection and clairvoyance) thanks to the Helmet of Fate, but (spoilers) he ultimately sacrifices himself to help Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and the rest of the Justice Society in their fight against the demonic force Sabbac.

Death doesn't necessarily mean the end, though – anything is technically possible in the new, rebooted DCU. As for the next Superman movie, that's Man of Tomorrow, which will see the Man of Steel team up with Lex Luthor and is set to hit the big screen in 2027.

Next up for the DCU Chapter One is Lanterns, a small-screen detective drama about the Green Lantern Corps starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in early 2026. For more on the DCU, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.