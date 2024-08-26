Horror maestro and "huge fan" Mike Flanagan wants to be a part of James Gunn's DCU: "I would love to"

Mike Flanagan says he'd love to be apart of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new chapter of DC movies and film.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of James Gunn as a person and filmmaker, and that is a universe I would absolutely love to be apart of," Flanagan said during a panel at FanEXPO Canada. You can watch the clip below.

It wouldn't be the first time a horror director has made the leap to superhero movies, given that horror master James Wan directed DC's live-action Aquaman movie as well as its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

On the Marvel front, Evil Dead director Sam Raimi helmed the Tobey Maguire-led pre-MCU Spider-Man trilogy, and Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer directed the horror-comedy Zombieland and its sequel. So what we're saying is, it's definitely not out of the question – and we're definitely here for it.

Flanagan's next project is The Life of Chuck, a feature-length film based on Stephen King's heartbreaking novella of the same name. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, and Kate Siegel. Gunn is currently hard at work on Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular hero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The Life of Chuck is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. Superman is out July 11, 2025.