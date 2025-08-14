James Gunn wants to bring Idris Elba's Bloodsport back in the DCU, but stays tight-lipped on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn: "That will be revealed down the line"

James Gunn has shared he wants to bring Idris Elba's Bloodsport back to the DCU – but is more coy about whether Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will also return.

"That will be revealed down the line," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly of whether Robbie's Harley would be back.

"I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out," Gunn added. Bloodsport was played by Elba in Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. "So we'll see what happens."

Of course, The Suicide Squad is part of the old DCEU, but Gunn has previously called it an "imperfect memory" for the DCU. Viola Davis is still playing Amanda Waller in the new DCU, while John Cena's Peacemaker is also still part of the fresh universe. That means there's no reason Robbie's Harley couldn't return – but we'll just have to wait and see.

Next up for the DCU is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives on August 21. On the theatrical side, the next movie is Supergirl, and Gunn has given a very positive update about a follow-up to Superman, too.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the Superman Saga," Gunn shared. "The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that, and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

While you wait for Peacemaker season 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.