James Gunn shoots down Pierce Brosnan's suggestion that his Black Adam character could make a return in the DCU's Superman sequel

James Gunn has shot down reports that Pierce Brosnan could be bringing his DCEU character to the new DCU – despite word to the contrary by the actor himself.

"My opinion is I've never heard a Dr Fate rumor!" Gunn wrote on Threads.

However, Brosnan recently suggested that Dr. Fate, his character from 2022's Black Adam, could have a place in Gunn's DCU, and even in upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

"I’ve heard that Dr. Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he's going to be in the next Superman," Brosnan told British GQ in an interview published earlier this week. "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

Dr. Fate, a member of the Justice Society who has sorcery powers thanks to his Helmet of Fate, made his DCEU debut in Black Adam, but died in the movie after sacrificing himself for Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero. With the DCU rebooting pretty much everything that came before it (but not everything), death doesn't have to mean the end, of course. Still, it looks like Brosnan's Dr. Fate return may be dead in the water regardless.

Not much remains of the old DCEU: Peacemaker is the only project to make the jump from DCEU to DCU, but we supposedly still haven't seen the last of Blue Beetle, either…

