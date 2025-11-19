James Gunn shoots down Pierce Brosnan's suggestion that his Black Adam character could make a return in the DCU's Superman sequel

We may have seen the last of Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate after all

Black Adam
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has shot down reports that Pierce Brosnan could be bringing his DCEU character to the new DCU – despite word to the contrary by the actor himself.

"My opinion is I've never heard a Dr Fate rumor!" Gunn wrote on Threads.

"I’ve heard that Dr. Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he's going to be in the next Superman," Brosnan told British GQ in an interview published earlier this week. "I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it."

Not much remains of the old DCEU: Peacemaker is the only project to make the jump from DCEU to DCU, but we supposedly still haven't seen the last of Blue Beetle, either…

