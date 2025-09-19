James Gunn says writing Man of Tomorrow sequel has been "much much much easier" than writing Superman: "So fun"

James Gunn says penning the script for Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman, has been much more enjoyable than writing the first film.

"Much much much easier," Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a fan who asked about the writing process. "So fun."

Gunn announced earlier this month that a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow was in the works, and that filming would begin relatively soon – which makes sense given that 2027 release date, though the filmmaker previously stated that it's because he "knew immediately where we were going." Supergirl, which marks the second feature-length film in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, will hit theaters the summer before in 2026.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn previously told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM talk show. "And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly."

Many fans have posited that the aforementioned threat will be none other than Braniac, who has been an enemy of both Superman and Lex Luthor across their comic book history. However, in the Superman: Man of Tomorrow comic book arc, the villains Kal-El takes on are Neron and Silver Banshee. Only time will tell.

Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.