James Gunn says Superman's most shocking death was originally even darker: "Lex looks down and sees the blood is about to get on his shoes"

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor does some pretty villainous stuff in James Gunn's Superman, from starting a global smear campaign against the Man of Steel and kidnapping Krypto to holing every person who's ever crossed him up in a pocket universe prison. Seriously, what a jerk!

Now, though, writer-director James Gunn has revealed that the scene that sees Luthor kill Metropolis citizen Malik after Kal-El fails to answers his questions was originally even darker -- and featured a bunch more blood.

"So, Lex shoots a guy in the head. That was always done in an extreme wide [shot], so it's not too graphic," Gunn explained on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But the guy fell on the ground, and blood is pouring out onto the platform. Lex looks down and he sees that the blood is about to get on his shoe and he's like, 'Oh my god!' He's like me, I'm very OCD. He's like, 'Ghurkos, get down on the ground and soak up the blood!'

"And Ghurkos goes, 'What? No!' and Nick's delivery is great because he just looks at him straight and he's like, 'No?' Then Ghurkos just, sheepishly, trudges forward and lays down on his back and starts soaking up the blood. And Nick looks over to Superman and says, 'See you tomorrow'. That was a scene that we shot, but we cut it early so I don't even think it made it to a test screening."

Dropping us right in the middle of the action, Superman picks up with David Corenswet's Big Blue three years after he's publicly announced himself as the titular world saver. Despite priding himself on his do-gooder deeds, Supes' reputation is in tatters, having inserted himself into the politically delicate Boravia/Jarhanpur conflict.

When dark details from his past comes to light, Superman has to forge his own path; figuring out what being a hero really means as he flirts with Lois Lane and bests bad guys.

Superman is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming superhero movies heading our way.