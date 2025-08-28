James Gunn says Chris Pratt won't play Batman in the DCU, but the Guardians of the Galaxy star could still play another DCU role

James Gunn has debunked another DC fan casting rumor and confirmed that Chris Pratt won't play Batman in the DCU – but he hasn't ruled out another role for the actor.

"Is there any chance that we see Chris Pratt as Batman?" Gunn was asked during an appearance on the PelucheEn ElEstuche YouTube channel.

"As Batman? No," he replied. "As something else? Yes."

Gunn and Pratt worked together on all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, released between 2014 and 2023, which Gunn directed and Pratt starred in as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord.

Since 2022, Gunn has been co-CEO of DC Studios, leading a brand new slate of movies and shows as part of his DCU Chapter One. This includes a new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The DCU Batman movie hasn't cast its Bruce Wayne yet, despite the movie being announced over two years ago and the project doesn't seem to be moving anywhere fast.

Gunn has also confirmed that Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman will cross paths at some point in the DCU, but, so far, we've only encountered the Man of Steel in the new universe: David Corenswet played him in Superman, which hit theaters this summer as the DCU's first big-screen outing.

