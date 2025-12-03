James Gunn denies that Supergirl has a $200m budget: "Not even a little bit true"

James Gunn has shot down reports that Supergirl will have an eye-watering budget.

According to Forbes, Supergirl was being lined up for a $200m budget, not far off Superman's own $225m budget.

However, Gunn has moved to deny those claims, writing on Threads that the figure is "not even a little bit true."

This isn't the first time the DC boss has taken to social media to debunk rumors and reports. Previously, Gunn said there was "zero truth" to suggestions that Warner Bros. interfered in the final runtime of Superman. Prior to Tom Rhys Harries' casting as Clayface, the DC Studios co-CEO denied reports that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was in the running to play the Batman villain.

"Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false," Gunn said at the time.

Supergirl, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock, is set to hit cinemas on June 26, 2026. Also featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, the new DCU film is set to adapt much of Tom King's seminal comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"Supergirl especially is a space adventure," Gunn told Rolling Stone. "It's like Guardians," referring to the director's work at Marvel Studios on the acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also on the way for DC Studios is Lanterns (though that's now reportedly shifted to release after Supergirl), Clayface, and Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

For more on those, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and a complete look at DCU Chapter One.