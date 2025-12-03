James Gunn denies that Supergirl has a $200m budget: "Not even a little bit true"
The DC boss immediately denies Supergirl's budget reports
James Gunn has shot down reports that Supergirl will have an eye-watering budget.
According to Forbes, Supergirl was being lined up for a $200m budget, not far off Superman's own $225m budget.
However, Gunn has moved to deny those claims, writing on Threads that the figure is "not even a little bit true."
This isn't the first time the DC boss has taken to social media to debunk rumors and reports. Previously, Gunn said there was "zero truth" to suggestions that Warner Bros. interfered in the final runtime of Superman. Prior to Tom Rhys Harries' casting as Clayface, the DC Studios co-CEO denied reports that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was in the running to play the Batman villain.
"Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false," Gunn said at the time.
Supergirl, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock, is set to hit cinemas on June 26, 2026. Also featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, the new DCU film is set to adapt much of Tom King's seminal comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
"Supergirl especially is a space adventure," Gunn told Rolling Stone. "It's like Guardians," referring to the director's work at Marvel Studios on the acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Also on the way for DC Studios is Lanterns (though that's now reportedly shifted to release after Supergirl), Clayface, and Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.
For more on those, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and a complete look at DCU Chapter One.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.