James Gunn denies DC casting rumors that Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe will play Clayface: "We certainly haven’t talked to or considered him"

James Gunn has shut down casting rumors yet again after it emerged that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was being considered to play Batman villain Clayface. In fact, the DC Studios head has confirmed they haven't even begun casting the movie yet.

"As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James to direct," Gunn shared on Threads, referencing Speak No Evil director James Watkins signing on for the film. "Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false."

The reports that Radcliffe was in talks came from industry insider The InSneider who suggested he was one of two actors in the running. The actor best known for playing Harry Potter is currently keeping busy with Now You See Me 3 and Batso and the Wall.

Clayface, meanwhile, has had some significant progress in the past few months. Written by Mike Flanagan, DC Studios heads Gunn and Peter Safran teased how terrifying the Batman villain is. "Clayface isn’t widely known as Penguin or Joker, but we think his story is as deeply resonant, thrilling and even more terrifying," Safran told Deadline.

The movie is due to be released on September 11, 2026.