James Gunn cryptically suggests that the DCU is building towards a Superman and Batman crossover

James Gunn may have just teased an eventual Superman and Batman crossover in the DCU.

A DC fan shared a '40s comic book cover on Bluesky that features Batman, Robin, and Superman racing each other and wrote, "One can only hope that [James Gunn]'s vision for DCU movies somehow eventually builds towards this scene." Gunn replied with a short but sweet affirmative: "Yes!"

The comic in question is World's Finest Comics #48, which was first published in February 1948. The DC Comics series ran from 1941 to 1986, totaling over 300 issues. Pretty much every issue involved Superman and Batman, with earlier issues also featuring Robin.

Now, Gunn's reply isn't much to go on, but we hope it (bat)signals a crossover on the cards at some point. Solo big-screen outings for both heroes are in the works, with Gunn's version of Superman taking to the skies this summer in the first feature-length project in the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. A DCU Batman and Robin movie, The Brave and the Bold, is also in the works from It director Andy Muschietti.

David Corenswet dons the red cape in Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor. We don't know much about The Brave and the Bold yet, including who will play the Caped Crusader, but we do know it won't be another origin story.

"He already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see that Superman already exists, he's already known by the people in Metropolis," Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes earlier this year. "We don’t need to hear the origin story again. That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe."

Superman flies onto the big screen on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from DC and Marvel.