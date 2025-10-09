Ed Gein actor Charlie Hunnam will be on the other side of the ax in Monster season 4 as the murdered father of Ella Beatty's Lizzie Borden

Actor Charlie Hunnam is about to go from portraying one of the most famous murderers in history to one of the most famous murder victims as he takes on a new role in Monster season 4.

True to Monster co-creator Ryan Murphy's tradition of using ensemble casts that stretch across seasons of his many anthology series, Hunnam will return to Monster as Andrew Borden, murdered father of Lizzie Borden, the subject of season 4.

Lizzie herself will be played by Ella Beatty. Meanwhile, Vicky Krieps stars as the Bordens' maid Bridget Sullivan; Rebecca Hall will play Lizzie’s stepmother, Abby Borden; Billie Lourd stars as Lizzie’s older sister Emma; and Jessica Barden will play actress Nance O’Neill, Lizzie's friend.

Here's a promo image released by Netflix of Beatty and Hunnam together:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Several of the cast have appeared in other seasons of Monster or in Murphy's other shows such as American Horror Story, a common casting trope for the producer. In particular, the addition of Hunnam as Lizzie's father is unsurprising given his chillingly demure portrayal of Ed Gein, propelling the show to Netflix's top ten, as the role will be particularly key to the telling of the Borden family murders.

The relationship between Lizzie and her father - and the accusation that she murdered him as well as her step-mother - have become the stuff of legend thanks to the enduring mysteries surrounding the case, and a macabre nursery rhyme that has left an indelible mark on the common memory of the murders.

If you don't know it, the rhyme goes:

Lizzie Borden took an ax

And gave her father 40 whacks

When she saw what she had done

She gave her mother 41

The rhyme doesn't convey much confirmed truth, serving more as an early version of a playground urban legend, passed around for a bit of a scary thrill. While Hunnam's portrayal of Ed Gein was one of the most accurate parts of a show that depicted many wholly fictional events, it's that tradition of sensationalizing already intriguing and horrifying stories that need no extra dressing to impress that gives me pause.

The fact that Borden was also acquitted of her crimes could make for a strange twist in the show's portrayal of history, as it has never been proven what truly happened in Fall River, Massachusetts on August 4, 1892. I'm not convinced Murphy and co won't take the opportunity to embellish their own version of what might have taken place.

Either way, season 4 of Monster is currently in production for an unspecified premiere date. While we wait to learn more, check out the 25 best shows you can stream on Netflix right now.