Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"

News
By published

"I was like, 'It's based on me. That's very insulting'"

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Seth Rogen has revealed that Jonah Hill's Superbad character wasn't allowed to use a PlayStation in the movie, as Sony thought he was too "reprehensible" to use one of their products.

"On Superbad, we were told when Sony made the movie [that] Jonah Hill's character Seth was so reprehensible to the studio that they were like… there's a scene where they're playing video games, and they're like, 'Jonah can't touch a PlayStation," Rogen said on the red carpet at SXSW, when Rotten Tomatoes asked what the funniest note he'd ever gotten was.

"And they're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products as a character, because it's too vile a character,'" Rogen continued. "And I was like, 'It's based on me. That's very insulting.' But we accommodated them, ultimately."

Superbad, first released in 2007, follows Seth (Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), two soon-to-be high school graduates who are determined to party and lose their virginities before they enter the real world. Written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Rogen also has a supporting role in the movie, along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and Dave Franco.

Rogen was at SXSW for the premiere of his new Apple TV Plus show, The Studio, which he co-created and stars in. He plays Matt Remick, a newly appointed boss of a struggling movie studio. The cast also includes Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn, and viewers can also expect guest appearances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Ron Howard, and Steve Buscemi.

The Studio arrives on Apple TV Plus on March 26. For more, check out our guide to the other biggest new TV shows on the way in 2025.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg holding a Facebook business card during The Social Network, one of the best movies on HBO Max.
Jessie Eisenberg recalls going against studio advice and trying to meet Mark Zuckerberg while filming The Social Network: "I figured they would let me in"
Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a fully geared/armored diver standing with gun in hand as three jets soar the skies behind him
Asked about Chris Pratt in the Helldivers 2 film, Arrowhead CEO says they want "as many A-list actors as possible" as long as "they all get violently killed immediately"
GoldenEye 007
The Wii version of N64 classic GoldenEye almost didn't have guns in it because the James Bond producer "did not really want anything that was violence"
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site
Jim Carrey as Robotnik in Sonic 3
Sonic 3 deleted scene reveals Jim Carrey's Robotnik has a side hustle where he live-streams under the handle 'Huevo Diablo'
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Latest in Comedy Movies
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad
Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
This is Spinal Tap
First Spinal Tap 2 teaser reveals release date for comedy sequel that’s over 40 years in the making
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Latest in News
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
More about comedy movies
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
See more latest
Most Popular
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"