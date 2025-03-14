Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
"I was like, 'It's based on me. That's very insulting'"
Seth Rogen has revealed that Jonah Hill's Superbad character wasn't allowed to use a PlayStation in the movie, as Sony thought he was too "reprehensible" to use one of their products.
"On Superbad, we were told when Sony made the movie [that] Jonah Hill's character Seth was so reprehensible to the studio that they were like… there's a scene where they're playing video games, and they're like, 'Jonah can't touch a PlayStation," Rogen said on the red carpet at SXSW, when Rotten Tomatoes asked what the funniest note he'd ever gotten was.
"And they're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products as a character, because it's too vile a character,'" Rogen continued. "And I was like, 'It's based on me. That's very insulting.' But we accommodated them, ultimately."
- Jessie Eisenberg recalls going against studio advice and trying to meet Mark Zuckerberg while filming The Social Network: "I figured they would let me in"
- Asked about Chris Pratt in the Helldivers 2 film, Arrowhead CEO says they want "as many A-list actors as possible" as long as "they all get violently killed immediately"
Superbad, first released in 2007, follows Seth (Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), two soon-to-be high school graduates who are determined to party and lose their virginities before they enter the real world. Written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Rogen also has a supporting role in the movie, along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and Dave Franco.
Rogen was at SXSW for the premiere of his new Apple TV Plus show, The Studio, which he co-created and stars in. He plays Matt Remick, a newly appointed boss of a struggling movie studio. The cast also includes Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn, and viewers can also expect guest appearances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Ron Howard, and Steve Buscemi.
The Studio arrives on Apple TV Plus on March 26. For more, check out our guide to the other biggest new TV shows on the way in 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins