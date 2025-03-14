Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"

Seth Rogen has revealed that Jonah Hill's Superbad character wasn't allowed to use a PlayStation in the movie, as Sony thought he was too "reprehensible" to use one of their products.

"On Superbad, we were told when Sony made the movie [that] Jonah Hill's character Seth was so reprehensible to the studio that they were like… there's a scene where they're playing video games, and they're like, 'Jonah can't touch a PlayStation," Rogen said on the red carpet at SXSW, when Rotten Tomatoes asked what the funniest note he'd ever gotten was.

"And they're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products as a character, because it's too vile a character,'" Rogen continued. "And I was like, 'It's based on me. That's very insulting.' But we accommodated them, ultimately."

Superbad, first released in 2007, follows Seth (Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), two soon-to-be high school graduates who are determined to party and lose their virginities before they enter the real world. Written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Rogen also has a supporting role in the movie, along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and Dave Franco.

Rogen was at SXSW for the premiere of his new Apple TV Plus show, The Studio, which he co-created and stars in. He plays Matt Remick, a newly appointed boss of a struggling movie studio. The cast also includes Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn, and viewers can also expect guest appearances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Ron Howard, and Steve Buscemi.

The Studio arrives on Apple TV Plus on March 26. For more, check out our guide to the other biggest new TV shows on the way in 2025.