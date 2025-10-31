How well do you know the original Ghostbusters movie?

It's been over 30 years since the original Ghostbusters blasted onto cinema screens, but that hasn't stopped it being one of the most iconic movies of all time. I know I for one have watched it more times than I'd like to admit, and I know I'm not alone in my rewatch count. That's why we've pulled together this ultimate Ghostbusters quiz to see how well you really know the adventures of Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston, and all their ghostly pals.

This quiz is all about the original movie, not any of the sequels or spin-offs, so let's keep it original shall we? If you can't ace this quiz, you know who you've gotta call, don't you? Well, probably not the Ghostbusters as they'd be very disappointed.