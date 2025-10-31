How well do you know the original Ghostbusters movie?
The movie may have released in 1984, but over 30 years later, it's still iconic
It's been over 30 years since the original Ghostbusters blasted onto cinema screens, but that hasn't stopped it being one of the most iconic movies of all time. I know I for one have watched it more times than I'd like to admit, and I know I'm not alone in my rewatch count. That's why we've pulled together this ultimate Ghostbusters quiz to see how well you really know the adventures of Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston, and all their ghostly pals.
This quiz is all about the original movie, not any of the sequels or spin-offs, so let's keep it original shall we? If you can't ace this quiz, you know who you've gotta call, don't you? Well, probably not the Ghostbusters as they'd be very disappointed.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.