Despite Reacher star's new action movie only having 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's the number 1 movie on Prime Video

Alan Ritchson's new Prime Video movie Playdate might not have gone down as well as his first three seasons of hit action show Reacher, but the comedy has still managed to draw in viewers over on the streamer.

After hitting Prime Video on November 5, Playdate has become the most popular movie on the streamer worldwide, taking the number one spot, according to FlixPatrol (H/T ComicBook). Romantic drama Our Fault sits in second place, followed by The Rock's 2024 Christmas action flick Red One.

Playdate's streaming success arrives despite the film debuting to rather negative reviews and a measly 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Frank Scheck from The Hollywood Reporter called the Playdate "a compendium of clichés," and Decider's John Serba said, "The movie's primary tone is obnoxious." Ouch. However, fans seem to like the film a little more, as Playdate holds a far better audience score of 59%.

Directed by Luke Greenfield, Playdate follows Grown Ups' Kevin James as an unemployed accountant who agrees to a playdate with a charismatic stay-at-home dad (Ritchson). However, instead of a trip to the park or a picnic, James' suburban parent is "thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries," reads the official synopsis.

The movie sounds like your run-of-the-mill parent-comedy, much like Daddy's Home or Bad Moms, which are never really regarded as great movies. However, Ritchson is no stranger to wacky comedies, as before he morphed into Jack Reacher, he starred in the Blue Mountain State series and its spin-off movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland. Next for Ritchson is Reacher season 4, based on Lee Child's 13th Reacher book, Gone Tomorrow, which is set to arrive in 2026.

Playdate is available to watch on Prime Video now. For more, check out our list of the best action movies and best movies on Prime Video.