Despite Reacher star's new action movie only having 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's the number 1 movie on Prime Video

News
By published

Playdate also stars Grown Ups' Kevin James

Playdate
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Alan Ritchson's new Prime Video movie Playdate might not have gone down as well as his first three seasons of hit action show Reacher, but the comedy has still managed to draw in viewers over on the streamer.

After hitting Prime Video on November 5, Playdate has become the most popular movie on the streamer worldwide, taking the number one spot, according to FlixPatrol (H/T ComicBook). Romantic drama Our Fault sits in second place, followed by The Rock's 2024 Christmas action flick Red One.

Playdate's streaming success arrives despite the film debuting to rather negative reviews and a measly 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Frank Scheck from The Hollywood Reporter called the Playdate "a compendium of clichés," and Decider's John Serba said, "The movie's primary tone is obnoxious." Ouch. However, fans seem to like the film a little more, as Playdate holds a far better audience score of 59%.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.