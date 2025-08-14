After months of radio silence, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director breaks Steel Ball Run silence in typically bizarre fashion: "I want an Emmy Award for Best Sound. What should I do?"

After a sustained period of silence, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami has provided an update on the upcoming Steel Ball Run series.

"Sound work on episode 1 is finished. It's awesome!" Iwanami tweeted. "The sound concept is 'Dance with Steel Ball Run.' It's a danceable soundtrack! Stay tuned! I want an Emmy Award for Best Sound. What should I do? Lol"

Given the inimitable style of JoJo's series down the years, we expect the soundtrack to live up to Iwanami's word by featuring plenty of kinetic tracks and scorching sound cues to accompany the Stand-filled showdowns between the anime's heroes and villains.

Most notably, too, this is one of the biggest updates we've had yet about Steel Ball Run, a series that has been in production for a few months but remains without a release date.

First announced back in April, Steel Ball Run adapts the manga arc of the same name. It follows jockey Johnny Joestar and his attempts to win the grand prize in an eventful cross-country race across America. Joined by former executioner Gyro, the pair soon find themselves caught in a tangled web of conspiracies that weaves all the way up to the White House.

If you know how to watch the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series in order, you will already be keenly aware that Steel Ball Run – unlike most of the loosely interconnected previous arcs – is part of a rebooted universe, with a fresh 19th Century setting.

