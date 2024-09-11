After its surprise movie success, one of the very best '90s anime shows is now on Netflix

If you're like me, you caught basketball fever a few years ago – all thanks to The Last Dance, a Netflix documentary charting the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls, culminating in a legendary 1997-98 season.

If you're still trying to chase the highs of Michael Jordan's long farewell, you could do a lot worse than Slam Dunk, a classic '90s basketball anime that's just picked and rolled its way onto Netflix.

Based on a manga by Takehiko Inoue, the Slam Dunk anime (which ran for 101 episodes from 1993 to 1996) centers around the rise of fledgling player Sakuragi, who initially only gets into the sport to impress his crush.

What followed was an epic powerhouse of an anime, one that paved the way for the likes of Kuroko's Basketball and volleyball anime Haikyu to reign supreme on their own courts.

A 2022 film, The First Dunk, which wrapped up the entire saga, proved wildly successful and grossed almost $280 million worldwide.

Alongside a conveyor belt of classic anime (boxing series Hajime no Ippo and psychological thriller Monster joined the streamer last year), Netflix has set its sights on an exciting future, too.

Delicious in Dungeon season 2 is now in production, while a Devil May Cry anime is also on the way this year. A Witcher anime film, Sirens of the Deep, is scheduled for the fall.

